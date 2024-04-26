EC Suspends 26 Tripura Govt Staff For Taking Part In Political Events, Violation Of Poll Code

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, April 26 (IANS) The Election Commission (EC) has so far suspended 26 Tripura government employees, including security personnel, for participating in political events, election campaigns, and violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), state Chief Electoral Officer Puneet Agarwal said on Friday.

Another election official said that two school teachers and a rifleman of the Tripura State Rifles were suspended on Friday for poll code violation.

Meanwhile, the concerned authorities on Friday suspended polling official Mousumi Ghosh, posted in the Surma Assembly segment, for making comments involving a top political leader of the country. However, the suspension order was withdrawn late on Friday evening.

The election officials said that the poll panel on many occasions asked the government employees, especially those engaged in election-related duties, to remain impartial and perform their poll duties with utmost sanctity.

Polling for the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat was held in the first phase on April 19, while the Tripura East (ST) Parliamentary constituency went to the polls in the second phase on Friday.