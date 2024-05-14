Melinda French Gates leaves foundation, takes USD12.5B for private charity

(MENAFN) Melinda French Gates has announced her decision to step down from the charitable foundation she co-founded with her former husband, Bill Gates, over two decades ago. Following their separation in 2021 after 27 years of marriage, Melinda disclosed her intention to pursue her philanthropic endeavors independently, focusing specifically on initiatives supporting women and families. As part of her departure, she will receive a staggering USD12.5 billion to fuel her private efforts in this realm.



Despite their personal split, both Melinda and Bill Gates have reaffirmed their commitment to continuing their joint charitable work. However, the terms of their divorce, finalized in a Seattle court, did not divulge specifics regarding the division of their marital assets, leaving the details of their ongoing collaboration undisclosed.



Mark Suzman, CEO of the foundation, confirmed Melinda's departure as co-chair of the board of directors, signaling a significant transition for the organization. In light of her exit, the foundation will be renamed the Gates Foundation, with Bill Gates assuming the role of sole chairman. Melinda's last day at the foundation is slated for June 7, marking the end of an era for her involvement in its leadership.



The Gates Foundation stands as one of the foremost entities in global public health, having deployed over USD75 billion since its inception to combat poverty and disease on a global scale. Melinda's departure undoubtedly marks a pivotal moment in the foundation's trajectory, prompting a shift in its leadership structure and strategic direction.



Beyond her involvement with the foundation, Melinda French Gates commands considerable influence and resources through her personal endeavors. With a net worth estimated at USD11.3 billion by Forbes, she manages investments and philanthropic initiatives through Pivotal Ventures, an investment company she founded in 2015. Pivotal Ventures specifically focuses on initiatives aimed at empowering women and supporting families, further cementing Melinda's commitment to driving positive change in these areas.

MENAFN14052024000045015682ID1108209987