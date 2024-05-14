Amir Meets Poland President On Sidelines Of Qatar Economic Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with President of the Republic of Poland HE Andrzej Duda, on the sidelines of the 4th Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg, at Katara Towers - Fairmont Doha and Raffles Doha - on Tuesday morning.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop and enhance them across various fields of cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of common interest, especially the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting was attended by Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and several senior officials.

On the Polish side, the meeting was attended by Head of the International Policy Bureau in the Cabinet of the President of Poland, HE Mieszko Pawlak, Head of the Cabinet of the President of Poland HE Marcin Mastalerek, and a number of senior officials and members of the official delegation accompanying HE the President.