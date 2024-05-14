UNRWA: 450,000 People Forcibly Displaced From Rafah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York, USA: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) revealed that 450,000 people have been forcibly displaced from the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip since May 6.

The streets are empty in Rafah as families continue to flee in search of safety, UNRWA said in a post on X platform, stressing that an immediate ceasefire is the only hope.

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) began an operation in the eastern city of Rafah last week, amid regional and international warnings of the repercussions of launching a military operation in the city, which is home to approximately 1.5 million Palestinians who were displaced from across the Strip as a result of Israeli military operations.

UNRWA reported earlier that more than 150,000 pregnant women face dire health conditions amid displacement and war in Gaza.