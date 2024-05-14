Islamic state militants attack Iraqi army in Salahudin province, killing 5

(MENAFN) On Monday, an Iraqi army officer and four soldiers fell victim to an assault by militants belonging to the Islamic State (IS) group in Salahudin province, situated north of Baghdad, as reported by a provincial police source. The attack unfolded in the evening hours, with IS militants targeting military outposts in the rugged Mteibijah area in the eastern part of the province, sparking a fierce clash between the assailants and Iraqi forces.



According to Mohammed al-Bazi, representing the media office of the provincial police command, the confrontation resulted in the tragic loss of the commander of a regiment along with four soldiers. Additionally, six others sustained injuries in the exchange of fire. Al-Bazi noted that there were no immediate reports regarding casualties among the attackers.



In a separate development on the same day, the intelligence directorate associated with the Iraqi Defense Ministry announced the apprehension of a "dangerous IS terrorist" in the town of Latifiya, located approximately 40 kilometers south of Baghdad. The detainee was accused of orchestrating attacks against both civilians and security forces.



Despite improvements in the security landscape since the defeat of IS in 2017, remnants of the extremist group persist, infiltrating urban areas, deserts, and rugged terrain. These remnants continue to pose a significant threat, perpetrating frequent guerrilla-style attacks against security forces and civilians across Iraq.

