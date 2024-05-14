Sushil Modi’S Last Rites To Be Performed With State Honours: Bihar CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna May 14 (IANS) Following the death of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced that his last rites would be performed with full state honours.

A condolence letter issued by the Chief Minister's Office, said:“Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister and former Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi. On the instructions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the mortal remains of Sushil Kumar Modi will be brought from Delhi to Patna by a special plane. His last rites will be performed with full state honours. The Chief Minister has also consoled his wife Jessie George over the phone.”

Sushil Kumar Modi (72), who was suffering from throat cancer, died in AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on Monday.

From PM Narendra Modi to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, including all the opposition leaders have expressed grief over his demise.

The mortal remains of Late Sushil Modi will be brought from Delhi to Patna by a special plane on Tuesday. It will be kept at his residence in Rajendra Nagar, following which the dead body will be cremated with full state honours at Gulbi Ghat in Patna.

Leaders from the ruling as well as from the opposition parties are likely to attend his funeral.