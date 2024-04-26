PM Modi To Address Rally In Goa On Saturday

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally at Sancoale in Goa on Saturday (April 27).

The coastal state will go to the polls on May 7, in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expecting a crowd of around 50,000 people at PM Modi's rally.

According to BJP leaders, though the meeting is in South Goa, their workers from North Goa will also attend the meeting.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the party's vote count and lead in both the Lok Sabha seats in the state will increase after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting.

"People are eager to attend the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Around 50,000 people will gather. It will have a positive impact on both Lok Sabha seats in the state. Our lead will increase after the meeting," CM Sawant said.

BJP's Goa unit president Sadanand Tanavade, speaking to reporters, expressed confidence that his party would be winning both Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"We shall also organise a rally in which Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to take part. We are getting good responses from across the state," Tanavade said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Union Minister Shripad Naik from North Goa and industrialist Pallavi Dempo from South Goa.