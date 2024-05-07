Post Salem Violence, VCK Calls For Protest March On May 8 Over Atrocities On Dalits

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 7 (IANS) The Dalit political party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has announced a protest march in Deevattipatti in Salem District on May 8 in connection with the recent clashes between Most Backward Classes (MBCs) and Dalits.

Deevattipatti is tense following clashes after the MBCs denied permission to the Dalits to enter a temple during a festival.

A huge police contingent is camping in the area that has been witnessing sporadic bouts of violence between the two communities.

The Adi Dravidar community which is a Scheduled Caste community was denied permission by the Vanniyar community in the Mariaman temple at Deevattipatti and this led to a violent confrontation and pelting of stones between the two communities on Thursday.

Police had to resort to lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

While there have been no major incidents of violence in the last few days, there have been occasional instances of stone pelting between the two communities and a heavy police contingent is now camping in the region to prevent further escalation of violence.

A senior police officer told IANS that instructions have been given to the local police stations to keep track of those buying knives and sickles even for domestic purposes.

The officer said that police in Salem District have directed shops that sell knives and sickles to take down the phone numbers and identity card details of those purchasing the objects from them.

Meanwhile, police are on alert after the VCK's call for a march on May 8 and the Tamil Nadu special branch police have, according to sources, given inputs to the Salem District police of the possibility of violence during the event.

VCK General Secretary and MP from Villupuram Lok Sabha constituency, D Ravikumar will be leading the protest march under heavy police bandobast.

MP and founder leader of VCK, Thol Thirumavalavan told IANS that there won't be any violence during the protest march and it will only be used to highlight the atrocities faced by Dalits and denial of entry to temples. He said that VCK was a political party that does not believe in violence.