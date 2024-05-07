Minister Of Municipality Meets Governor Of Muscat

Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met yesterday with Governor of Muscat in the Sultanate of Oman H E Sayyid Saud bin Hilal Al Busaidi. The meeting discussed bilateral relations in the fields of cities and municipal work, and ways to enhance them within the framework of the joint work between the two countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.