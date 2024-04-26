Hcltech Clocks 5.7 Per Cent Growth In Net Income At Rs 15,702 Crore For FY24

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Global technology company HCLTech on Friday reported a revenue of Rs 109,913 crore, up 8.3 per cent (year-on-year), for FY24 as net income saw 5.7 per cent growth at Rs 15,702 crore.

For the quarter (Q4 FY24), the company registered a revenue of Rs 28,499 crore, up 7.1 per cent YoY, with net income at Rs 3,986 crore, down 8.4 per cent on a quarterly basis and up 0.1 per cent YoY.

The company had a total headcount of 227,481 in the last fiscal year, with a net addition of 1,537 employees.

"HCLTech continues to grow despite global economic and geopolitical headwinds. Our focus on doing business sustainably and responsibly is sharper than ever as we scale our community initiatives beyond India," said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech.

In the quarter ended March 31, services revenue was up 6.7 per cent (YoY) led by growth in telecommunications, media, publishing and entertainment, said the company.

C. Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCLTech, said that the company continues to lead the industry in FY24 with“good USD revenue growth of 5.4 per cent YoY during challenging times”.

"As we look ahead, global enterprise technology spending will only grow with adoption of AI. We are well positioned to capitalise with our AI-led propositions, global delivery model and ideal mix of technology services and products," he added.