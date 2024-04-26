Delhi: Two Men Stabbed To Death After Quarrel Over Ciggies, Three Held

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Two men were stabbed to death by a group of people on the outskirts of Delhi over cigarettes, police said on Friday, adding that they have nabbed three accused in connection with the incident.

The deceased were identified as Sameer, a resident of Bhalswa Dairy and Fardeen, a resident of Sunday Bazaar in outer-north Delhi.

According to the police, a police control room (PCR) call regarding a stabbing was received on Thursday at 1:22 a.m. at Bhalswa Dairy police station, following which a police team rushed to the spot. Sameer and Fardeen were shifted to a hospital by the time the police team reached the spot.

“Sameer was found admitted to BJRM Hospital with a history of physical assault by a sharp object, resulting in incised wounds and injuries to the abdomen and shoulder. Later, Sameer was referred to a higher centre, LNJP Hospital, for treatment; however, doctors declared him unfit to give a statement,” said a senior police official.

Another victim, Fardeen, who was an e-rickshaw driver, had a stab wound to the abdomen and died on the spot.

“A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered based on the statement of a witness, Mubin. He stated that there was a Walima (reception) party for his cousin Rizwan in Gali No-2, Rajeev Nagar, and apart from their relatives, Fardeen, who was a neighbour, was also invited,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) R. K. Singh.

At around midnight, the witness' relatives, Sameer and Fardeen, went outside together, and after some time, Sameer ran back towards Rizwan's house in a pool of blood, with three persons chasing him with knives in their hands, threatening him to run away.

“One of the assailants was identified as Sammi, also known as Kallu, who was living somewhere in Rajeev Nagar, Bhalswa Dairy,” said the DCP.

As per investigators, Rizwan also came to know that there was a quarrel between the alleged persons and victims Sameer and Fardeen over cigarettes.

It has also come to light from local inquiries that the victims may have relieved themselves near the houses of the alleged perpetrators, which triggered the quarrel, leading to the alleged perpetrators stabbing the victims.

“We have arrested three accused identified as Abdul Sammi (19), Vikas (20), and Arshlan alias Monti (20) and three knives along with blood-stained clothes were also recovered. During the investigation, an illegal country-made pistol was also recovered from the possession of the accused Arshlan,” the DCP added.