(MENAFN) In response to calls for an international investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines, Sweden's Foreign Ministry has rebuffed the proposal, stating that such an inquiry is unnecessary. The explosions, which occurred in September 2022, ruptured the pipelines that were crucial for delivering Russian gas to Germany and the wider European region.



China's deputy envoy to the United Nations, Geng Shuang, recently urged countries to collaborate on a comprehensive investigation to identify and prosecute the perpetrators responsible for the blasts, with the aim of preventing similar incidents in the future. However, when questioned about Beijing's proposal, the Swedish Foreign Ministry dismissed the notion of an international investigation, asserting that it would yield no meaningful results.



The ministry emphasized that Sweden had already conducted its own investigation into the incidents, adhering to principles of independence, impartiality, and the rule of law. Additionally, separate inquiries were conducted by Germany and Denmark, as the explosions occurred within Sweden's exclusive economic zone.



Despite initial efforts to investigate the explosions, both the Swedish and Danish inquiries were terminated earlier this year. Stockholm concluded that the case did not fall under Swedish jurisdiction, while Copenhagen determined that deliberate sabotage had occurred but deemed the evidence insufficient to pursue criminal proceedings.



The decision to reject an international investigation underscores Sweden's confidence in the adequacy of its national inquiry and highlights the challenges of coordinating multilateral efforts to address transnational incidents. As discussions surrounding the Nord Stream pipeline explosions continue, questions remain regarding accountability and the future security of Europe's energy infrastructure.

MENAFN06052024000045015687ID1108177915