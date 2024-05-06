(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent invocation of God as an "ally" in Ukraine's conflict with Moscow has drawn sharp criticism from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who suggested that Zelensky had disconnected from reality. Zelensky's remarks came in a video address delivered on Easter Sunday, where he accused Moscow of transgressing divine commandments and asserted that "God knows it." Describing God as wearing a chevron with a Ukrainian flag, Zelensky expressed confidence that the divine would ensure Ukraine's triumph in the ongoing standoff.



In response, Zakharova derided Zelensky's statement, implying that it might be the consequence of a "drug overdose." She dismissed the notion of God adorned with a Ukrainian flag as akin to "rituals of ancient Ukrainians" performed in Mesopotamia, alluding to internet memes satirizing Kiev's historical narratives.



Zelensky's remarks coincide with the backdrop of continued Ukrainian military retreats in Donbass amid a Russian offensive. Reports from the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed Moscow's forces seizing control of the village of Ocheretino in the northern Donetsk People's Republic, a significant logistical center for Kiev's troops. This advancement follows Moscow's earlier liberation of the strategic town of Avdeevka in February, with subsequent territorial gains pushing westward.



Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has asserted Moscow's dominance in the conflict, noting the steady reversal of Kiev's forces. Shoigu's recent estimation of Ukrainian military casualties, totaling 111,000 for the year, underscores the intensifying nature of the conflict.



Zelensky's appeal to divine intervention in the Ukrainian-Russian conflict reflects the deepening ideological and geopolitical rift between the two nations, further complicating prospects for resolution amidst escalating military engagements.

