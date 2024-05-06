Great pillar of Western civilization falls apart

(MENAFN) In contemporary times, the traditional paradigms of foreign policy are undergoing a profound transformation, driven by a myriad of challenges that are increasingly subordinating international relations to domestic imperatives. This phenomenon is not confined to Western nations but is observed across the globe, including in countries like Russia, China, and India.



Such shifts underscore the limitations of existing academic theories, which often fail to grasp the complexities of this evolving landscape due to their methodological constraints.



The aftermath of the two world wars of the 20th century, marked by the emergence of devastating weapons capable of mass destruction, has significantly elevated the significance of foreign policy endeavors for states worldwide. The existential threat posed by the prospect of universal catastrophe has instilled a sense of urgency regarding international stability, making it a paramount concern for the public consciousness.



Furthermore, the intertwining dynamics of industrial-scale warfare and economic globalization have further accentuated the relevance of external factors in shaping state policies. This interconnection has rendered the fate and prosperity of nations increasingly contingent upon their engagements in the international arena. Even for major powers, whose influence traditionally extends across the globe, foreign policy considerations have assumed an unprecedented level of importance, nearly equal to domestic concerns.



This evolving landscape underscores a fundamental reevaluation of traditional foreign policy frameworks, highlighting the intricate interplay between global dynamics and domestic imperatives. As states navigate these complexities, there is a pressing need for comprehensive analyses that account for the multifaceted nature of contemporary international relations.

