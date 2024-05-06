Pro-Palestinian demonstrators interrupt university commencement ceremony

(MENAFN) The University of Michigan's spring commencement ceremony faced disruption on Saturday as dozens of pro-Palestine protesters voiced their demands for the college to sever ties with Israel amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Amidst the celebratory atmosphere at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, students adorned in Arab-style headscarves and graduation caps took to chanting slogans such as “regents, regents, you can’t hide! You are funding genocide!” and “disclose, divest, we will not stop!” while brandishing Palestinian flags as they navigated through the aisles.



The disruption elicited mixed reactions from attendees, with some shouting back at the protesters in frustration. Tensions escalated as one individual was heard exclaiming “shut the f**k up,” while another lamented, “you’re ruining our graduation!” Additionally, the scene was punctuated by the presence of airplanes flying overhead, displaying banners with messages advocating both for Palestine's liberation and solidarity with Israel.



The protest at the University of Michigan is just one instance in a wave of demonstrations sweeping across United States college campuses, where over 2,300 Palestine supporters have been arrested this week alone for participating in sit-ins and refusing to vacate makeshift encampments on university grounds, as reported by NBC News. Incidents involving the use of stun grenades and pepper spray by law enforcement have occurred when protesters failed to adhere to dispersal orders.



The universities affected by the protests have justified their recourse to police intervention, citing disruptions to the educational environment and violations of campus regulations. Additionally, pro-Palestine activists have faced accusations of targeting Jewish students and espousing anti-Semitic rhetoric during their demonstrations.



The disruption of the University of Michigan's commencement ceremony underscores the intensifying debate surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict within academic spaces, highlighting the challenges of balancing freedom of expression with the maintenance of campus order and inclusivity.

