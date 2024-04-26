Zelensky: Ukrainian Grain Delivered To Sudan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Grain from Ukraine initiative, Sudanese partners and the UN-led World Food Program delivered another batch of Ukrainian grain to Sudan this week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"This week, the Grain from Ukraine [initiative], our Sudanese partners, and the UN's World Food Program delivered another shipment of Ukrainian grain to Sudan, which will provide monthly assistance to two million people facing severe hunger and food insecurity," he said.

According to him, Ukraine continues to support the Sudanese people, even as it defends itself against Russian aggression at home.

"This is our guiding principle: we not only seek help from the world but also help others in the world. The Grain from Ukraine initiative will continue to deliver new shipments to more countries in order to alleviate the food crisis and assist those in need," Zelensky said.

He added that Food security is an important component of Ukraine's Peace Formula and called on all countries to join its implementation and attend the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"We also call on all countries to condemn Russia's terrorist attacks on Ukrainian agriculture, port infrastructure, and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea," Zelensky said.

Russian strikes have already damaged or destroyed 215 objects in the port infrastructure of the Odesa region, Zelensky said.

"Despite these difficult circumstances, Ukraine continues to send cargo, including vital food exports, to countries around the world, particularly in Africa and Asia. This includes critical humanitarian supplies delivered to a number of countries, including Somalia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Yemen, and Sudan, through the Grain from Ukraine initiative," Zelensky said.