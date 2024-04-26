Qatar Announces $3 Million Commitment To Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner Office For Human Rights

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar has announced its commitment to provide $3 million to the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights to support its core work in Ukraine.

This announcement was made by Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater today at the partnership meeting between the State of Qatar and the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Her Excellency said that this funding will enable a range of key initiatives, including the appointment of monitoring experts and the establishment and support of regional offices throughout Ukraine. She emphasized that these efforts aim to strengthen the necessary infrastructure to provide effective services aimed at supporting families and children affected by the ongoing conflict.

Her Excellency stressed that the State of Qatar has reinforced its role over decades as a key global mediator and advocate for peace, placing humanity at the forefront. She highlighted Qatar's launch of numerous regional and global initiatives in the fields of child education, health, food security, and economic empowerment, particularly for women and youth.

She mentioned that Qatar has previously succeeded, through mediation efforts, in reuniting Ukrainian children with their families through four operations, emphasizing its commitment to efforts aimed at reuniting dispersed families and ensuring their safety and well-being.

Furthermore, Her Excellency noted that the State of Qatar is currently hosting approximately 20 reunited families from both sides, providing comprehensive medical, psychological, and social support as part of the health and recovery Program to meet the immediate and long-term needs of these families and facilitate their stable recovery and reintegration.

She highlighted that Qatar's partnership with the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights embodies their shared values and mutual determination to promote and support these values.

"And as we continue our efforts to reunite more families between Ukraine and Russia, we cannot ignore the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe that currently exists in Gaza. As more than two million people face death, displacement, drastic health conditions, and the use of aid and starvation as a weapon of war," Her Excellency added.

Her Excellency also noted that the war did not spare innocent children with more than 16 thousand killed and tens of thousands left with life lasting injuries including thousands of amputees, stressing that the situation in Gaza requires immediate action from the global community to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people

The Minister of State for International Cooperation highlighted that Sudan also remains in an ongoing humanitarian crisis amid dwindling international support. Her Excellency affirmed that the State of Qatar remains committed to addressing other global humanitarian crises, including the ongoing situation in Gaza and Sudan.

"We continue to provide vital support to our Palestinian and Sudanese brothers and sisters, advocating for their rights and supporting their needs amid challenging circumstances," Her Excellency said.

For his part, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights HE Dmytro Lubinets expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to Qatar, its leadership, and its people for their assistance to his country at this time. His Excellency highlighted the strong friendship ties the State of Qatar and Ukraine now have.

In his remarks at the partnership meeting, His Excellency said that Qatar has initiated a new project to rehabilitate Ukrainian children and families. He noted that there are currently a group of 16 Ukrainian children and their relatives in Qatar receiving medical, psychological, and social care. He also expressed his belief that the program will be remain in place for a very long period, but that all Ukrainian children will be returned from the Russian side as a result of this cooperation. His Excellency praised the results of the cooperation between Qatar and Ukraine, which yielded the return of Ukrainian children from the Russian side.

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights said that the new project will be specialized in humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, indicating that the State of Qatar has taken the first step and shown all countries and all international partners that problems can be discussed, even if it takes a long time.

His Excellency thanked the State of Qatar for showing that it is capable of doing that thanks to a focus on doing tangible work.