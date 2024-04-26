Working On Family Voting By Doubling Number Of Mixed Polling Centers - Says IEC President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 26 (Petra)-- President of the Board of Commissioners of the Independent Electoral Commission, (IEC) Musa Al-Ma'aytah said that the IEC is working to double the number of mixed polling centers to ensure family voting in order to allow easy access to voting.In an interview with Jordan TV on Friday, he said that the voter can electronically request transportation for himself and his family after the polling places are announced.According to Al-Ma'aytah, the IEC started preparing for the impending elections more than a year ago. This included issuing executive orders and forming the main election committees of which there are roughly 19 after training and choosing candidates.He said that in addition to creating a voter registry, their names and the fact that they took the legal oath would be disclosed later. in order for the voter to confirm his electoral district and, if required, update his address.Al-Ma'aytah stated that the general list's inclusion in the current election law marked a significant advancement, adding that voters must vote in two boxes one for the general list and another for the local list. The legislation also benefited youth by lowering the age of candidacy to 25 and providing space for women and young people to appear on the general list in Advanced centers.He noted that the IEC was eager to declare the election dates as soon as the Royal order was issued. even though the statute gave ten days' notice to announce the date, to ensure that it was prepared.Al-Ma'aytah clarified that the nomination deadline is set by law to be at least 25 days prior to election day, but emphasized that the IEC may extend this limit in order to give candidates more time to spread their campaigns.He emphasized that in order for a voter to exercise his right to vote, he must find out his electoral district by visiting the authority's website or giving 117100 a free call.