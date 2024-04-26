Denmark Boosts Ukraine Military Aid To By $630M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Denmark's government said on April 25 it was adding 4.4 billion kroner ($630 million) for military aid to its Ukraine aid fund as Kyiv pleads Western allies for more support against Russia's invasion.

That's according to AFP , Ukrinform reports.

"Denmark has since the start of the war been one of the most active donor nations. We will continue to do so and therefore I am pleased that a large majority of the parties of the Folketing (Denmark's parliament) are supporting us adding a further 4.4 billion kroner for military aid in 2024 to the Ukraine fund," Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement.

The fund was set up to distribute aid to Ukraine between 2023 and 2028, with the latest commitment bringing the total of military aid Denmark has pledged to 64.8 billion kroner (over $9.3 billion).

The purpose of the Ukraine fund will be to continue to supply "direct military support to Ukraine in the form of among other things weapons, other military equipment and training programs."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked all parties of the Danish parliament for this decision.

"We appreciate Denmark's willingness to respond to the urgent needs of Ukrainian defenders and share the strategic vision that the stronger Ukraine is, the stronger all of Europe will be," he wrote on X.