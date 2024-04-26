Spain To Send Patriot Missiles To Ukraine Reuters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Spain has decided to send a small number of missiles for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

According to Reuters , El Pais newspaper reported on Friday that Spain had ruled out delivering Patriot anti-aircraft launchers but it would supply the Ukrainian military with missiles for the system.

The country's defense ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the report.

It is noted that Spain has three batteries which it purchased second-hand from Germany in 2004 and 2014.

On Thursday, a Spanish diplomatic source told foreign reporters that Madrid needed to step up its commitment to Ukraine.

Earlier this month, President Volodymyr Zelensky told NATO members that Ukraine needs at least seven Patriot air defense systems or other high-end air defense systems, calling on them to increase military assistance for Kyiv.

As reported by Ukrinform, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that his country would not transfer air defense systems such as Patriot or S-300 to Ukraine.

Photo: General Staff