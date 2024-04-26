Jimmy Shergill Says Those Who've Made Movies Or Series On Balakot Have Just Skimmed The Surface

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Actor Jimmy Shergill has shared about his upcoming series 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', stating that those who have ventured into creating movies or series on Balakot have merely skimmed the surface.

Jimmy said: "Those who have ventured into creating such movies or series have merely skimmed the surface, but with 'Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond' we delve deep into the heart of the narrative.

'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' features Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Prasanna.

The web series takes audiences behind the scenes of a major defence operation like Balakot.

Jimmy added: "The positive reception of the trailer indicates that you've enjoyed the glimpse, and we are confident that the series itself will captivate you just as much."

The series will stream on JioCinema from April 25.