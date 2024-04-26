Police Hunt On To Nab People Attempting To 'Disrespect' Masjid, Local Shrine In South Kashmir's Tral

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday night in the Dadsara area of Tral in the south Kashmir district.

“Yesterday night, some people attempted to disrespect the local shrine and a Masjid in Dadsara in Tral by damaging windowpanes and also tried disrespectfully displacing the Quran,” a police spokesman said.

Police suspect that the aim behind this incident was to disrupt law and order in the state, he said.

“Besides, being put behind bars, all others who have instigated or facilitated such criminals with the motive of disturbing the peace by misusing the highly revered symbols of the Almighty too will lose all government benefits, government employment, licences and permits. The full force of the entire government shall be used to detect and punish the perpetrators,” the police said.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

