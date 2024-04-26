Russians Hit Derhachi With Guided Aerial Bombs, Injuring Two Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two children were injured in a Russian attack on the town of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Two children were injured as a result of enemy strikes on the town of Derhachi, Kharkiv district. Girls aged 16 and 5 were given medical aid on the spot without hospitalization," the post reads. Read also:
Russian invaders drop two aerial bombs on industrial site in Sumy
According to Synehubov, the Russians hit the central part of the town with guided aerial bombs.
As reported by Ukrinform, the day before, Russia launched a missile attack on the territory of the train station in Balakliia, Kharkiv region. Eleven people were injured.
MENAFN26042024000193011044ID1108142724
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.