Russians Hit Derhachi With Guided Aerial Bombs, Injuring Two Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two children were injured in a Russian attack on the town of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Two children were injured as a result of enemy strikes on the town of Derhachi, Kharkiv district. Girls aged 16 and 5 were given medical aid on the spot without hospitalization," the post reads.

According to Synehubov, the Russians hit the central part of the town with guided aerial bombs.

As reported by Ukrinform, the day before, Russia launched a missile attack on the territory of the train station in Balakliia, Kharkiv region. Eleven people were injured.