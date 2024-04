Latvia's New Foreign Minister Arrives In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže has arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

This was reported by the Latvian Foreign Ministry on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“This visit is the Latvian minister's first bilateral foreign visit, confirming the priority role of support for Ukraine in Latvia's foreign policy,” the ministry said.

At the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Baiba Braže and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba honored the country's defenders fallen in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

As reported, the Latvian parliament approved Baiba Braže as foreign minister on April 19.