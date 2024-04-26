(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: VfB Stuttgart defender Dan-Axel Zagadou is pursuing his rehabilitation at Aspetar, Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital in Doha, Qatar. Zagadou underwent knee surgery in February after sustaining a season-ending knee injury.

A pivotal player for Stuttgart this season, Zagadou has battled the knee issue,“My recovery is progressing well,” said Zagadou in a recent interview when he is containing his treatment programme.

“Following surgery, a month ago, I continued initial rehab at Stuttgart before transitioning to Aspetar's advanced facilities.”

Zagadou's decision to pursue rehabilitation at Aspetar was driven by the hospital's cutting-edge facilities, expertise, and its unwavering commitment to excellence in sports medicine.“Aspetar's reputation for exceptional service and proven results is unparalleled,” Zagadou explained.

The former Borussia Dortmund player is demonstrably impressed with the quality of care he is receiving at Aspetar.“Having experienced their exceptional approach first-hand, I can confidently say the level of care here is truly exceptional,” he said.

“For any footballer facing similar injuries, I wholeheartedly recommend Aspetar for their industry-leading treatment and rehabilitation programs.”

Dan-Axel Zagadou, a 24-year-old French professional footballer, plays centre-back or left-back for VfB Stuttgart. He boasts a decorated youth career, having represented France at various levels, from U16 to U21.