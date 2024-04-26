Haidan Tops Small Tour At Hathab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hussain Saeed Haidan claimed the Small Tour title on the opening day of the penultimate and 13th round of Season 7 of Qatar Equestrian Tour - Longines Hathab at the outdoor arena of Qatar Equestrian Federation yesterday.

Riding darkbrown stud D Saucedo, Haidan topped the Table A, One round against the clock (110/115cm) class in flawless and swiftest 45.03 secs ahead of Mohammed Jabor Al Naimi on Bonhomme D'Orval (45.60secs) and Hamad Towaim Al Marri on Famous (46.84secs). Chairman of the Championship's Medical Committee Dr. Dhafin Nasra Al Ardi and former support rider Mubarak Al Rumaihi, honoured the Small Tour podium winners.

Earlier in the dressage competition at the indoor arena, Michelle Grimes won the Medium (Level 1) competition garnering a top score of 67.969 points with darkbown mare Hutopia STH dressage Prelim (Level 2) competitions was topped by Tameen Abrahim Al Hor with stud H'Amour DCaramel VH Bloemenhof (72.500pts) ahead of Ibrahim Khalid Al Kuwari, also performing with the same horse (70.192pts). The Future Riders Optimum Class (80cm) was topped by Abdulaziz Saoud Al Fakhroo astride Quest with faultless ride in 51.86secs. The Optimum Time (60cm) saw Naseer Hamad Al Thani claim the top podium place with bay mare Sita with a faultless time of 52.46secs.