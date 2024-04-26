Russian Invaders Drop Two Aerial Bombs On Industrial Site In Sumy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked an industrial facility in Ukraine's northern city of Sumy with two guided aerial bombs.

The regional military administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, on April 26, the enemy carried out an airstrike on an industrial site in the city of Sumy, using two guided aerial bombs," the post read.

The concerned services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

On April 25, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on infrastructure in Sumy.