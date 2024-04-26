Yerevan Considers Possibility Of Meeting Of Fms Of Armenia And Azerbaijan In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Yerevan is considering the possibility of holding a meetingbetween Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and AzerbaijaniForeign Minister (MFA) Jeyhun Bayramov in Kazakhstan.
Azernews reports that this was stated by thepress secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia (MFA)Ani Badalyan.
