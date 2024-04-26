Azerbaijani Minister Considers Getting Ready For COP29 Alongside Annalena Baerbock

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan,President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev has met with German ForeignMinister Annalena Baerbock, Azernews reports.
“COP29 team would like to thank Annalena Baerbock and hercolleagues at German Foreign Office for their collaboration asco-hosts of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue. The Dialogue is acrucial step on the road to COP29 in Baku,” reads COP29 page onX.
