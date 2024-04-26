COP29 Delegation Meets Spanish Minister For Ecological Transition

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The leadership delegation of COP29 convened a crucial meetingwith Teresa Ribera, the Minister for the Ecological Transition andthe Demographic Challenge of Spain, amidst the bustling atmosphereof Berlin, Azernews reports.

This encounter unfolded against the backdrop of the second dayof the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, setting the stage for pivotaldiscussions on climate action.

Amidst the charged atmosphere of the climate dialogue, COP29'sleadership team seized the opportunity to engage with MinisterRibera. Their focus was to delve into the intricate details of thePresidency's Plan for COP29, slated to take place in Baku. Thismeeting represented a significant milestone in shaping the agendaand objectives of COP29, underscoring the collaborative spirit anddetermination of global leaders to address pressing environmentalchallenges.

With the world's attention increasingly turning towardssustainable development and climate resilience, the discussionsbetween COP29's leadership and Minister Ribera underscored theurgency of international cooperation and concerted efforts incombating climate change. The outcome of this meeting is expectedto chart a course for COP29, laying the groundwork for meaningfulinitiatives and partnerships aimed at advancing the global climateagenda.