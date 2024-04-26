Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Technical Glitches Hit Polling Stations, EVM Malfunctions In UP

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2 unfolded on Friday (April 26) in Uttar Pradesh, technical glitches and Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctions marred the polling process in several constituencies. Amidst the electoral hustle, Amroha Congress candidate Danish Ali criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of orchestrating chaos in the country over the past decade.

Expressing confidence in his victory, Ali attributed the surge in voter turnout to the promises made by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

However, he raised concerns over EVM malfunctions reported at various booths across the region, asserting that efforts were underway to resolve the issues.

In Meerut's Golmandir booth of sector 4 and Pialkhua of Hapur at booth number 144, instances of EVM malfunctioning disrupted the voting process, prompting authorities to intervene swiftly.

With eight Lok Sabha constituencies up for grabs in Uttar Pradesh during this phase, the electoral battleground witnessed a three-cornered contest. The culmination of the second phase follows the first leg of the elections held last Friday, which saw a substantial voter turnout of approximately 65.5 per cent across 21 states and Union territories.

