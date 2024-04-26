Kerala: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Setting His Wife On Fire After Argument In Mavelikkara

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mavelikkara: A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his wife by setting her on fire during a family dispute in Mavelikkara. The Mavelikkara Additional District Sessions Court Judge SS Seena pronounced the sentence and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The accused Raghunathan( 62) was convicted in the case of murdering his wife Vatsala. The court also stated that the accused would have to undergo an additional six months imprisonment if the fines were not paid.

Vatsala's brother became the main witness. Girija Ramachandran, a member of the Mavelikara Block Panchayat, and two neighbors also testified. The prosecution was represented by Additional Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor K Sajikumar and advocates Gokul Krishnan and Sneha Suresh.



