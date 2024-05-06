               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UAE: Dh2.5 Million Grant Allocated To Sharjah Public Library


5/6/2024 2:57:52 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 2:50 PM

Last updated: Mon 6 May 2024, 3:15 PM

The Sharjah Public Library has been allocated Dh 2.5 million on the directives of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The grant will be utilised to buy latest titles from participating publishers and booksellers at the ongoing 15th annual Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF 2024),


The grant, which is awarded annually to Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) event, aims to further the Sharjah Ruler's vision“to support the regional and global book industries, improve Sharjah's offerings to readers, students, researchers and academics and general knowledge seekers in the UAE and beyond and affirm the role of libraries in achieving comprehensive and sustainable development of societies”.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, said“The generous grant from the Ruler of Sharjah not only supports publishers commercially and knowledge seekers in the UAE and Sharjah, educationally, but embodies a profound message.

She added that "the initiative underlines Sharjah's belief that the realisation of both our present and future goals are dependent on how successfully we are able to foster an appreciation of books, knowledge and learning in our younger generations. The roots of development and our envisioned cultural growth are firmly secured in our libraries".

ALSO READ

  • UAE: Five reasons parents bring their kids to Sharjah Children's Reading Festival
  • Sharjah to attend international book fair in Greece as guest of honour
  • UAE: Free reading programme, literary workshop starts today in Abu Dhabi
  • UAE: Get free entry to Louvre, Qasr Al Hosn when you visit Abu Dhabi book fair

MENAFN06052024000049011007ID1108179512


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search