'Don't You Have Sisters, Mothers?': Russian Woman Exposes Disrespectful Mentality Of Pakistani Men (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a viral video that has sparked widespread discussion and reflection, a Russian woman's attempt to find and highlight the positive aspects of Pakistan inadvertently sheds light on a darker truth: the pervasive mentality of disrespect towards women among Pakistani men.

The video begins with a plea from the Russian woman directed at those who have approached her with requests to find them a girlfriend, specifically a Russian woman. With a mix of frustration and disbelief, she questions why individuals feel entitled to objectify and commodify women from other countries, reducing them to mere objects of desire.

"This message is for you who is writing me to find a girlfriend for you to find a Russian woman for you please people don't do this thing because you can respect other country women or no? you have your sister or mother or no? Why you have to act like this that you don't respect anyone in this world? Why you're writing 'I need white woman, I need Russian woman, I need Russian girlfriend'. What is this? Please respect other nation, other women, okay. Don't act like we are slaves or something. What will you do with Russian people? Please tell me why you need it?" the Russian woman, whose identity remains unknown, says in the viral video.

Moreover, the Russian woman expresses her frustration at being approached for assistance in navigating immigration processes or finding a partner, emphasizing that she is not an agency.

"Second thing, don't write to me please. You're asking for help or something... make a visa for me to go to Russia... Guys, I am not an agency. I don't know. I didn't mean this video for you like to ask me about visa or to ask me about Russian woman. Please don't do this thing. Don't act like an idiot. I'm trying my best to show all the good sides of Pakistan and you are destroying this vibe by yourself... by writing some stupid comments," the Russian woman goes on to add in the viral video.

She further stated, "I blocked already thousands of people. I have blocked thousands of comments. I will block you everyone if you will text me this thing. You understand it or not? I hope because it's disrespectful for me, for Russians. You're making me angry really. I am not an agency. I didn't make this video for that and please don't ask me for Russian women, Russian girl, white woman."

Through her impassioned plea, the Russian woman sheds light on the broader issue of gender respect and cultural sensitivity in Pakistan.

By exposing the mentality of entitlement and disrespect that persists within some segments of Pakistani society, she sparks a much-needed conversation about the importance of mutual respect and dignity for all individuals, regardless of nationality or gender.