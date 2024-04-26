GQ Awards 2024: Alaya F, Tiger Shroff, Nayanthara And Others Attend In Their Best Outfits

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Thursday, many celebrities attended the GQ Awards ceremony in Mumbai.

The star-stunned event presented awards to the people who were considered the most influential young Indians of 2024.

For the event,

Rajkumar Rao opted for a red velvet suit that came with black collars and wore a white shirt below it.

Wamiqa Gabbi looked hot as she was seen wearing a white sleeveless top and black loose-fit leather pants.

Sanya Malhotra looked classy in a blue attire and she paired her look with boots, rings and earrings and also had her hair tied up.



Tiger Shroff looked dapper in a black shirt, grey coat, and a black plant that came with white strips. She wore shades.

Alaya F looked hot in a tube white short dress. She wite a thin choker set and white heels to finish her look.



Varun Dhawan graced the GQ Award show looking classy in a light blue shirt, dark blue coat, black pants.

Bhumi Pednekar's outfit turned heads as her long white coat-skirt attire made her look very sexy and flaunted her toned body.

Nayanthara looked stunning in a black long gown that came with a slit on one side. She left her hair open.

