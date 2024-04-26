Rathnam REVIEW: Is Vishal's Action Thriller Worth Watching? Read THIS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vishal's much-anticipated action film Rathnam, which has generated a lot of excitement around town, is finally released today. For months, the film has captivated audiences, and fans have eagerly anticipated Vishal's performance as the film's title character. Rathnam, directed by Hari, also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Yogi Babu.

Interestingly, it tells the narrative of Rathnam, an angry guy who lives on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and is on a mission to defend a young woman named Janani from criminals for unknown reasons.



Also Read:

GQ Awards 2024: Alaya F, Tiger Shroff, Nayanthara and others attend in their best outfits

And

although the trailer got the fans enthusiastic about the action thriller, as the movie has finally reached the cinemas, social media is abuzz with tweets about Rathnam as the audience reveals what's good and

what's

wrong in this Hari directorial.

On the micro-blogging site Twitter (X), a fan noted that while the film's writing is

wonderful, the storyline appears to be 'okayish'. The tweet read

as,

"#Rathnam - first 30 mins Screenplay decent going! Making was very good. Story okayish".

Also Read:

Who is Michael Dolan? Meet Ileana D'Cruz husband

Surprisingly, some fans have praised Rathnam, giving it a grade of 3.5. A Twitter user wrote, "Blockbuster #Rathnam Hari sir, great direction. Vishal Anna acting speaks." Another user called Rathnam a hattrick hit for Vishal and Hari.

Interestingly, Rathnam is Vishal's third collaboration with filmmaker Hari, following Thaamirabharani and Poojai. Meanwhile, Vishal described the film as a family entertainer, saying, "The film has been in the spotlight because of the media." Devi Sri Prasad provided

wonderful

music.

I'd

also want to thank the

whole team and crew that worked

on this project.

The lead actress, Priya Bhavani

Shanka, performed a crucial part in the film. Her character is the heart of the picture. The movie

is

lots of amusement and is a Paisa Vasool flick.

