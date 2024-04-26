Indian-Origin Student Achinthya Sivalingam Arrested, Banned For Pro-Palestine Protest At Princeton University: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An Indian-origin student, identified as Achinthya Sivalingam, was arrested on Thursday, April 25, for participating in a pro-Palestine protest at Princeston University in the US, India Today reported Sivalingam, who hails from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and was brought up in Columbus, Ohio, has been banned from the University, for participating in the agitation within the campus premises, pending a disciplinary process. She was arrested along with

fellow student,

Hassan Sayed development comes amid a wave of protests sweeping across major universities in the US against the Israel-Hamas war warnings from authorities, the student agitators had set up tents in the University's McCosh Courtyard, the Princeton Alumni Weekly reported. Both the students were arrested within minutes after the protest started. Following the arrest, the protestors packed up their tents, but continued to put up a sit-in protest, which swelled to around 300 agitators by afternoon University of Texas at Austin on Wednesday sent emails to students alerting them of a 'Notice of Dispersal Order' amid the ongoing pro-Palestine protests sweeping universities in the US. Police arrested more than a dozen people including a local news photographer at the university.

According to a Reuters report, more than 550 arrests have been recorded in the past one week in major universities across the US.



