Prevalence Of Infectious Diseases Drives The Molecular Quality Controls Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global molecular quality control market is expected to grow from USD 136 million in 2019 to USD 256 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, 2020–2029.

The primary factors contributing to the growth of the market are the prevalence of infectious diseases, HIV, cancers, which increases the demand for novel diagnostic methods for efficient treatment and quality controls to monitor their performance. For instance, As per the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) report published

in 2019, 24.5 million people with HIV were accessing antiretroviral therapy in the world. Moreover, increased support from the governments to control the outbreaks of infectious diseases and a rise in the demand for quality control support along with immediate molecular diagnosis systems are expected to contribute to the growth of the global molecular quality control market over the forecast period. Molecular quality controls are used to examine the performance of molecular diagnostic tests such as in vitro nucleic acid testing procedures for viral load assays, pathogen detection, blood count testing units, and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) like pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and others. These QC products primarily focus on the detection of defects, quality, effectiveness, accuracy, and validation to support in the implementation and monitoring assay-kit lot performance for clinical and research laboratories, blood diagnostic centers, and molecular diagnostic systems manufacturers.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Molecular Quality Controls Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Impact of COVID-19

The spread of coronavirus has been swelling over the past few days, and there is an urgent need for accurate clinical diagnostic methods for the coronavirus. As the molecular diagnostic tests are accurate and time and cost-effective, their adoption is expected to increase, particularly real-time PCR tests. This increasing demand has to be supported with effective molecular quality control systems; hence, this is expected to increase the demand in the market for quality control products as well as services from third-party vendors. Many market players are coming with their newly developed diagnostic kits as the race to stop the spread of COVID 19 is of utmost importance.

Key Takeaways



The global molecular quality control market is undergoing a new market trend with a lucrative CAGR of around 10.5%, strongly supported by demand from various regions and adoption of advanced quality control techniques.

Multi-analyte control systems are expected to grow, owing to its cost-effectiveness and time-saving property for molecular quality control procedures. The multi-analyte testing platform also allows simultaneous quantitative or qualitative detection of a wide range of analytes from a single patient sample.

The clinical laboratory segment holds the largest market share, owing to the high requirement of molecular quality control, rising adoption of QC techniques, growing incidences of regulatory actions, and rising expenditure on molecular diagnosis.

North America leads the global molecular quality controls market due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure both in U.S and Canada, easy accessibility to technologically advanced diagnostic products, and the presence of a large number of leading molecular quality control products manufacturers

Some of the major market players in the market are

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Maine Molecular Quality Controls Inc., Microbiologics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, ZeptoMetrix Corporation, SeraCare Life Sciences Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Quidel Corporation, and Qnostics Ltd.

SeraCare Life Sciences Inc, one of the prominent market players operating in the molecular quality control market, has launched 19 molecular quality control materials such as Seraseq NTRK FFPE RNA reference material, Seraseq ctDNA Complete, and Seraseq ctDNA Panels from last three years.



Molecular Quality Controls Market Segmentation

By Product



Independent Controls

Instrument-specific Controls

PCR

DNA Sequencing & NGS

Other Technologies



By Analyte Type



Single-analyte Controls

Multi-analyte Controls



By Application



Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Genetic Testing

Others



By End Users



Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Others





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN26042024004597010339ID1108142135