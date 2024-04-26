Qatar, France Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim yesterday met Member of the Foreign Affairs Commission and Vice-President of France-Qatar Friendship Group in the French National Assembly (Parliament) H E Amelia Lakrafi, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed existing relations between Qatar and France, especially parliamentarian cooperation, and ways to enhance and develop them. They emphasised the importance of exchanging visits and meetings between the two friendship groups on both sides, which would contribute to strengthening relations and exchanging parliamentary experiences.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti and Member of the Shura Council and Chairperson of the Internal and External Affairs Committee of the Council H E Yousef bin Ali Al Khater.

The meeting was also attended by Ambassador of France to Qatar H E Jean-Baptiste Faivre.