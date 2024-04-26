Pleasant Weekend As Hot Air Mass Impact Tapers Off - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 26 (Petra)-- The hot and dry air mass will have less of an influence on the Kingdom, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said on Friday.Temperatures will drop, and most places will experience warm weather. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will all see high temperatures.Clouds will appear at medium and high altitudes, and the winds will be moderately northerly, active occasionally, and causing dust to be raised, especially in the Badia regions.Temperatures in the capital Amman will reach a high of 29 degrees Celsius and a low of 14 degrees at night.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 37 degrees, sliding to 19 degrees during night hours.