Man Impersonating Singapore Airlines Pilot Nabbed In Delhi Airport Area

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) A 24-year-old man impersonating a 'pilot' of Singapore Airlines was nabbed while wandering in the Metro Skywalk area near Delhi airport, police said on Friday.
The accused was identified as Sangeet Singh, a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.
According to police, on Thursday a person clad in a Singapore Airlines pilot uniform was spotted wandering in the Metro Skywalk area.
“Presenting himself as a Singapore Airlines pilot to CISF personnel, he displayed an ID card hanging from his neck. Upon interception, he was identified as Sangeet Singh in possession of a Singapore Airlines ID card for in-flight operations, which were subsequently confirmed to be counterfeit upon verification,” said a senior police official.
Investigations revealed that he had forged the IDs using an online app, Business Card Maker, and purchased the uniform accessories from Sector 9 in Dwarka.
“Further inquiry revealed that he had completed a one-year Aviation Hospitality course in Mumbai in 2020, and had misled his family and acquaintances by professing to work as a pilot for Singapore Airlines,” said the official.
A case under sections 420, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused, who was apprehended,” the official added.
