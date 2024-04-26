Tractor Explodes On Enemy Mine In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, a tractor hit a mine while working in a field and caught fire after an explosion, the driver was not injured.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“In the Kherson region, a farmer exploded on Russian explosives. The incident occurred in a field between the villages of Kostyrka and Novovoznesenske. While tilling the land, the tractor driver hit a mine,” the statement reads.

As noted, the tractor caught fire as a result of the detonation. It is emphasized that it was only by a miracle that the man who was driving the tractor was not injured.

The RMA reminds that almost 280 thousand hectares of Kherson land are potentially mined. It is dangerous to work there until sappers examine them.

The RMA also informs that 38% of the liberated territories in the region have been cleared of mines. This is about 260 thousand hectares, of which 230 thousand hectares are fields where farmers can now grow crops.

As reported, since the beginning of Russia's large-scale military invasion, the SES sappers have defused 488,839 explosive devices and 2,950 kg of explosives in Ukraine.