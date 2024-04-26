PM Modi Says Your Vote Is Your Voice, Calls For Polling In Record Numbers

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people on Friday to cast their votes in record numbers in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls and said a high voter turnout strengthens democracy.
Asserting that their vote is their voice, Modi especially told the young voters and women voters to turn up at the polling booths in great numbers.ADVERTISEMENT
“Urging everyone in constituencies voting today, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to participate in record numbers.
“A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy. I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your voice!” the prime minister said on X.
Voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls is underway for 88 seats in 13 states. Read Also Polling Begins For Jammu LS Seat Amid Tight Security J&K CEO Optimistic About Voter Turnout
The Election Commission has been making all-out efforts to boost the voting percentage after a lower turnout in the first phase on April 19 compared to 2019.
