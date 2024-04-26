Fresh Firing Erupts In Sopore After Overnight Lull, 2 Soldiers Injured

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A fresh exchange of fire took place on Friday morning at an encounter site in north Kashmir's Sopore where two army personnel were injured on Thursday night.
Quoting a police officer, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported the fresh firing resumed on Friday morning after a night-long halt in Nowpora area of Sopore.ADVERTISEMENT
The encounter broke out in the area on Thursday afternoon. Later on late night, the additional security forces were rushed to the spot.
He said that all the routes towards the area has been sealed while traffic and public movement has also been restricted as a precautionary measures.
