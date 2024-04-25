What Is The Perfect Movie Length?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Talker Staff

Americans are officially over marathon movies. According to new research, the perfect movie length is just 92 minutes.

The poll of 2,000 Americans, conducted by Talker Research , found that the average person wants to spend far less time at the movie theater going forward.

While 92 minutes came out as the ideal average length, only two percent of the 2,000 U.S. adults polled thought a movie should be longer than two and a half hours.

And just 15% want to sit through a movie that's two hours or longer.

In the past 60 days, the average respondent feels they've watched two movies that they felt were too long, with 23% having reluctantly sat through three or more.

The poll also aimed to uncover how the average person feels about subtitles.

According to the results, 15% say that whether subtitles should be on or off is a hotly debated topic in their household. Though 77% say it's a total non-issue.

A third of those polled say they“never” use subtitles when they watch TV at home, while just 16% say they“always” do.

Interestingly, this figure was vastly different among different age groups, as younger Americans were found to be huge fans of the concept.

Thirty percent of Gen Z respondents“always” watch with subtitles, with 23% of millennials saying the same.

Meanwhile, just 13% of Gen X and 12% of boomers agreed.

5 movies that are the 'perfect' length



Dodgeball

Kung Fu Panda

Beetlejuice

Monsters Inc Toy Story 2

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey was conducted by market research company Talker Research , whose team members adhere to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) Code of Professional Ethics and Practices. Data was collected from April 3 to April 8, 2024. The margin of error is +/- 2.2 points with 95% confidence. Researchers are also members of the Market Research Society and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).