Psychedelicnewsbreaks Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA: CYBN) Announces Participation At The 27Th Annual Milken Institute Global Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cboe CA: CYBN) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new and innovative next-generation psychedelic-based treatment options, is announcing its participation at the 27th Annual Milken Institute Global Conference, set to take place May 5-8, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. According to the announcement, Doug Drysdale, Cybin CEO, will appear on a panel entitled“Collaborating for Improved Mental Health,” on May 8, 2024, at 10:00 am PDT.“The Conference provides a meaningful platform to exchange ideas with global thought leaders and share our vision for transforming the treatment paradigm for mental health. With the recent receipt of FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for CYB003, our deuterated psilocybin analog for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder entering a Phase 3 trial around mid-year; and CYB004, our deuterated DMT program in Phase 2 development for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder, we are excited to share the groundbreaking work that Cybin is carrying out with the goal of bringing improved therapeutic options for treating mental health conditions,” said Doug Drysdale.

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to create safe and effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to address the large unmet need for new and innovative treatment options for people who suffer from mental health conditions. Cybin's goal of revolutionizing mental healthcare is supported by a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists aimed at progressing proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, and novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens. The company is currently developing CYB003, a proprietary deuterated psilocybin analog for the treatment of major depressive disorder and CYB004, a proprietary deuterated DMT molecule for generalized anxiety disorder and has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland. For company updates and to learn more about Cybin, visit

