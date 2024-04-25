Mykolaiv Authorities Sign Agreement With Nefco To Rebuild Water Supply System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mykolaiv city authorities have signed an agreement with the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (Nefco) to rebuild a water supply system in the Korabelnyi district.

The relevant statement was made by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A milestone event for the city of Mykolaiv! Mykolaiv City Council has signed a grant agreement with the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (Nefco) to implement the reconstruction of a water supply system in the Korabelnyi district. I would like to note that the first meeting in this regard took place less than a year ago. Now, in April 2024, we signed a financial agreement, and will be bringing the project into action,” Sienkevych wrote.

In his words, pipe breaks are recorded in Mykolaiv on a daily basis. Pipes themselves need to be replaced, as their service life expired long ago. The pumping equipment is also obsolete.

Initially, 55 master meters equipped with remote data collection will be installed in multi-storey apartment buildings. Additionally, pipes and pumps in three pumping stations in the Korabelnyi district will be replaced.

According to Sienkevych, it is a pilot large-scale project intended to reduce water losses and improve water supply services for population in a particular district. In the future, the project is expected to cover the whole city.

“I would like to emphasize that it is not the city council but our partners from Nefco who will deal with the selection of a contractor and technical support. I want to thank the Government of Denmark and the Danish people, providing assistance to the city of Mykolaiv. With the direct involvement of Ambassador of Denmark to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen, we manage to implement the projects , which are so much needed and important to the city,” Sienkevych concluded.

A reminder that Mykolaivvodokanal Municipal Enterprise Director Borys Dudenko warned earlier that the centralized supply of drinking water in the city of Mykolaiv could be restored not earlier than in 2025.

Mykolaiv residents were left without drinking tap water supplies after Russian invaders damaged the Dnipro-Mykolaiv water pipeline on April 12, 2022.

Photo: nefco