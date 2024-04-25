Ukraine, Germany Preparing New Forest Sector Project

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In June 2024, Ukraine will present a new three-year forest management project developed in cooperation with German experts.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Cooperation with Germany in the field of forestry is strategically important to Ukraine. We are planning to develop a new international technical assistance project for the next three years. It will be aimed at supporting the development and sustainable management of our forest resources,” Ukrainian Environmental Protection and Natural Resources First Deputy Minister Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi noted, following his meeting with Christian Aschenbach, the representative of GFA Consulting Group, and Uli Müller, the international expert.

In the course of the meeting, the participants discussed the new stages of cooperation, involving such components as national forest inventory, forest demining, forest cultivation and restoration.

German experts will also help Ukrainian colleagues to implement innovations in the field of forest management, accounting and monitoring, and digitalize the forest industry.

GFA Consulting Group is a leading consulting agency that deals with international European development cooperation and is the general authorized contractor of the German Federal Food and Agriculture Ministry. After the specified areas of cooperation are elaborated and agreed upon with the corresponding German ministry, a new project concept will be prepared in June.

A reminder that Ukraine's 2024 spring reforesting campaign is underway. A total of 9,703.6 hectares of forests have been restored (out of 22,982 hectares planned for 2024). Additionally, a total of 1,286.3 hectares of new forests were created with more than 9,000 hectares planned for this year.

Photo: peterfelser