Delhi HC To Hear Plea Seeking Disqualification Of PM Modi From Elections For Six Years: What's The Case Against Him?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi High Court will hear a plea seeking a direction to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from elections for six years on Friday. The petitioner accused PM Modi of seeking votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the name of religious deities and places of worship during his campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 READ: Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 voting on April 26: Full list of 89 constituencies going to pollsThe plea was moved by lawyer Anand S Jondhale, Live Law reported. The matter will be heard by Justice Sachin Datta are petitioner's claims against PM Modi?Petitioner Anand S Jondhale alleged that PM Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) while delivering a speech at Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on April 9, Bar and Bench reported.

The petitioner said that PM Modi not only sought votes in the name of Hindu and Sikh deities and their places of worship but also made comments against“opposite political parties as favouring Muslims,\" Live Law reported READ: Lok Sabha polls 2024: Noida police issues traffic advisory for April 25/26; check out road closures and diversions“That the Petitioner further submits that the Respondent No.2 (Prime Minister Modi) is on the run of making the same violative speech throughout India while travelling in aircraft and helicopters of the Government of India,” the plea states submitted that PM Modi's speeches \"have the potential to create hatred amongst voters on the line of caste and religion\", the report added PM Modi said on April 9During the rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on April 9, PM Modi had said the INDIA bloc leaders \"insulted Lord Ram\" by rejecting the 'pran pratistha' invite. He had also attacked the Congress over its manifesto, saying that it appears to be that of the Muslim League, not their own also said the BJP stands firmly with the Sikhs. The PM said this while drawing attention to the BJP government's decision to waive GST on 'langar' items and open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor the petitioner wantsReferring to PM Modi's April 9 speech, Jondhale sought to restrain the prime minister from seeking votes in the“name of religious deities and places of worship\".

The plea also sought a direction from the Election Commission to disqualify PM Modi from elections for six years under the Representation of Peoples Act had earlier filed a complaint before the Election Commission (EC) to register an FIR against PM Modi under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code and to disqualify him. However, he alleged that no action has been taken by the poll body so far in the matter. Later, he filed the plea before the Delhi High Court per the Constitution, Section 153 A of the IPC has provisions to punish people who indulge in“wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion”.Will PM Modi get clean chit from EC?PM Narendra Modi is likely to get a clean chit from the EC in the complaint accusing him of violating the election model code of conduct (MCC) during campaigning in Pilibhit on April 9.The complaint referred to PM Modi's reference to the construction of the Ram Temple, the development of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, and the Union government's action of bringing back copies of the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book, from Afghanistan EC is likely to say that these three instances do not constitute an appeal to vote in the name of religion, according to a report by The Indian Express.

