Security Forces Kill 3 Militants In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, April 25 (KUNA) -- At least three militants were killed in a security operation in Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said the military on Thursday.
According to Pakistan militaryآ's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in KPKآ's Khyber district on the "reported presence of terrorists."
It confirmed that during the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between troops and militants, as a result of which three militants were killed including a local commander.
"Terroristsآ' hideout was also busted during the operation," said the ISPR, adding that arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants who had remained "actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area".
Earlier in the week, 11 militants were killed in two different security operations in KPK. The operations come at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces after the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended the ceasefire agreement with the government last year. (end)
